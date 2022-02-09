Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Feb, 2022. 12:27 pm
Ghana sets up 6,000 vaccination centers to accelerate COVID-19 inoculation

Ghana

ACCRA – Ghanaian health authorities have set up at least 6,000 vaccination centers nationwide to accelerate COVID-19 immunization, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said Tuesday.

The country had a stock of 10 million COVID-19 vaccines available for the current vaccination drive in addition to the 16 million already administered, he said.

“We are deploying vaccines and still paying for vaccines. This round of vaccinations is to last for five days, but we have extended it. We are also likely to maintain the 6,000 centers to rump up the rate of vaccination to ensure that the vaccines do not go to waste,” Agyeman-Manu added.

The minister made the remarks during a tour of some World Bank-funded health project sites, lauding the World Bank for supporting the country’s COVID-19 response program with a total of 435.8 million U.S. dollars.

Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank’s regional vice president for West and Central Africa, who is on an official visit to Ghana, hailed the country’s COVID-19 response as “remarkable.”

“The rate of the project execution I have seen this afternoon is also impressive,” added Diagana.

According to Ghanaian health authorities, the country has vaccinated 11,835,359 people as of Tuesday.

 

