Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 01:08 pm
Ghee, flour mill owners likely to increase prices after govt petrol bombs: Sherry

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman. Image: US Institute of Peace

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has said that due to unprecedented petrol bombs, ghee and flour mill owners have also announced that prices would increase drastically in the country.

Rehman took to Twitter on Friday and said, “Due to unprecedented #PetrolBombs, ghee and flour mill owners have announced that prices will increase drastically, with a ghee price hike of Rs80!”

“In 2018, flour was Rs37/kg but now it’s Rs55. This inflationary cascade will be unbearable both for the people and the economy” of Pakistan, she continued.

The PTI government has recently increased POL product prices again.

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs 159.86, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 to Rs154.15, Kerosene by Rs10.08 to Rs126.56 while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 to Rs123.97.

Read more: Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain has linked the increase in the rates of POL products to an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market and crisis in Ukraine.

