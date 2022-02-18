Ghee, flour mill owners likely to increase prices after govt petrol bombs: Sherry

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has said that due to unprecedented petrol bombs, ghee and flour mill owners have also announced that prices would increase drastically in the country.

Rehman took to Twitter on Friday and said, “Due to unprecedented #PetrolBombs, ghee and flour mill owners have announced that prices will increase drastically, with a ghee price hike of Rs80!”

Due to unprecedented #PetrolBombs, ghee and & flour mill owners have announced that prices will increase drastically, with a ghee price hike of Rs80! In 2018, flour was Rs37/kg but now it's Rs55. This inflationary cascade will be unbearable both for the people and the economy. pic.twitter.com/lathkB9a68 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 18, 2022

“In 2018, flour was Rs37/kg but now it’s Rs55. This inflationary cascade will be unbearable both for the people and the economy” of Pakistan, she continued.

The PTI government has recently increased POL product prices again.

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs 159.86, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 to Rs154.15, Kerosene by Rs10.08 to Rs126.56 while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 to Rs123.97.

Read more: Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86