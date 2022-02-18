Giving Nawaz permission to fly abroad was a mistake, admits PM Imran

Mandi Bahauddin: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that giving permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment was his government’s mistake.

Speaking at a public gathering, the premier said that a United Nation report suggested that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minimised the gap between rich and poor.

He alleged that an employee of Sharif’s Ramzan Sugar Mill – Maqsood- received millions of rupees in his back account on behalf of the Sharif family. “When the younger Sharif got to know that the FIA has received a tip-off, he sent abroad his sons and son-in-law,” the premier said.

PM Imran said that no NRO will be given to the Sharif family till they return looted wealth, adding that he would not leave the Sharif family till his last breath. A fake tape was made to blackmail a former chief justice, that is how mafia works, he said.

Challenging the opposition leader, PM Imran said that if Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, is an honest politician, why is he taking adjournments on court cases, adding that he should be asking for daily hearings.

He acknowledged that there has been a massive inflation rate in the country, however, he requested that the journalist community should tell the country that supply chains of different products got disrupted due to the corona emergency. “The unavailability of products is shooting up prices, the global fuel prices have gone up. We have zeroed the tax levy to give relief to our masses,” he added.

The premier said that unlike in the previous governments, Pakistan does not take dictation from any foreign country. “In the past, the governments used to be silent on drone attacks, because they were slaves, their money was stashed abroad,” he added.