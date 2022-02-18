Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Giving Nawaz permission to fly abroad was a mistake, admits PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:59 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Screengrab from PTV

Mandi Bahauddin: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that giving permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment was his government’s mistake.

Speaking at a public gathering, the premier said that a United Nation report suggested that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minimised the gap between rich and poor.

He alleged that an employee of Sharif’s Ramzan Sugar Mill – Maqsood- received millions of rupees in his back account on behalf of the Sharif family. “When the younger Sharif got to know that the FIA has received a tip-off, he sent abroad his sons and son-in-law,” the premier said.

PM Imran said that no NRO will be given to the Sharif family till they return looted wealth, adding that he would not leave the Sharif family till his last breath. A fake tape was made to blackmail a former chief justice, that is how mafia works, he said.

Challenging the opposition leader, PM Imran said that if Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, is an honest politician, why is he taking adjournments on court cases, adding that he should be asking for daily hearings.

He acknowledged that there has been a massive inflation rate in the country, however, he requested that the journalist community should tell the country that supply chains of different products got disrupted due to the corona emergency. “The unavailability of products is shooting up prices, the global fuel prices have gone up. We have zeroed the tax levy to give relief to our masses,” he added.

The premier said that unlike in the previous governments, Pakistan does not take dictation from any foreign country. “In the past, the governments used to be silent on drone attacks, because they were slaves, their money was stashed abroad,” he added.

Read More

2 hours ago
Court delayed indictment of Shehbaz & Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

A Lahore court on Friday delayed the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
2 hours ago
India repatriates 12 Pakistani prisoners

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday repatriated 12 Pakistani prisoners who had completed...
3 hours ago
Found clues in TV journalist Ather’s murder case: Karachi police chief

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said police...
3 hours ago
Ghee, flour mill owners likely to increase prices after govt petrol bombs: Sherry

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has said that due to unprecedented petrol bombs,...
4 hours ago
Sindh CM, governor direct police to immediately arrest TV journalist’s murderers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan discusses bilateral ties with Austrian Federal Chancellor

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pigeon Forge Fire
1 min ago
Pigeon Forge Fire: The resort manager recounts the brush fire that is threatening the Pigeon Forge resort

WATE/KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of 8:30 p.m., a fire on resort property...
Woman Jumps off Carnival Cruise Ship
7 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: New video shows moments before Woman Jumps off Carnival Cruise Ship

A new video shows a lady arguing with cruise ship security just...
9 mins ago
Large scale manufacturing sector witnesses 7.4pct growth: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday...
Prince Andrew
17 mins ago
Prince Andrew ‘slapped’ the FBI for their lack of assistance in the Jeffrey Epstein case

Because of his contentious association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600