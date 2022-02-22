Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso

AFP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
gold mine

OUAGADOUGOU – An explosion at a gold mine in Burkina Faso Monday afternoon killed at least 55 people and wounded a similar number, local and medical sources told AFP.

The blast, at a makeshift gold-panning site at Gomgombiro in the southwest of the country happened when a stock of dynamite blew up, said local officials and hospital staff.

A provisional toll put the number of dead at 50, a local official who visited the site told AFP.

But a hospital source said: “At least five casualties have succumbed to their wounds, bringing the toll to 55,” adding that the toll could rise as some of the injured were in a critical condition.

Women and children were among the 60 or so injured in the blast, many of them in a critical condition, the source told AFP.

State television meanwhile reported a provisional toll of 59 dead.

A resident of Gomgombiro said the blast had been caused by a fire in an area where contraband sticks of dynamite were being stored, and which also served as a market for the mine.

The resident described horrific scenes from the blast site, which left a large crater and uprooted burnt-out trees.

Antoine Marie Sylvanus Doamba, high commissioner for the Poni province, said after a visit to the blast site that while the initial body-count had been 48, it had since risen to 55.

Read More

49 mins ago
China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

BEIJING - China and Russia set off alarms in the West this...
54 mins ago
IMF says Somalia funding at risk over election delays

NAIROBI - The International Monetary Fund could stop its programme in Somalia in three...
10 hours ago
Presidents Day 2022: What's closed and open

Presidents Day, observed on the third Monday of February, is a federal...
10 hours ago
Portland Shooting: The second mass shooting of the weekend in Portland kills one person and injures several children.

Portland Shooting: Portland police are seeking any information in connection with a...
10 hours ago
Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? Find Out

The financial markets in the United States will be closed on Monday...
12 hours ago
EU agrees to help Cyprus manage record migrant influx

NICOSIA, Feb 21, 2022 (AFP) - Cyprus struck a deal Monday with the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

bangladesh
10 mins ago
Bangladesh call up uncapped Shahriar for Afghanistan T20s

Bangladesh on Tuesday included uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar in their 14-man...
undersea cables
12 mins ago
Tonga back online as undersea cable repaired

NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga - Internet connection was restored in Tonga on Tuesday, five...
sudan
26 mins ago
South Sudanese disillusioned by lumbering peace process

JUBA - When Tunda Henry's family fled South Sudan's brutal civil war...
Moscow
39 mins ago
Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

MOSCOW - Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600