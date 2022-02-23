Government endeavours to develop industries to bolster exports: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday while stressing the importance of industries said that the incumbent government is working on the development of industries that would bolster exports and create job opportunities for the people. He was addressing a meeting in Islamabad.

The premier said that it was the first time that the country is introducing an export development-based strategy.

Read more: Pakistan desires to move forward for promoting peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Not only this, the PM underscored that capable human resources, tourism, and overseas Pakistanis’ investors are very important for the development of the country.

Imran Khan directed to complete the framework for development planning at the earliest and maintained that the previous governments neglected national interests while framing development planning.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the PM by the Ministry of Planning and Development focusing on the reforms being introduced giving prominence to the development of the export and industrial sector.

It was also informed in the session that the country’s direction would be shifted from import to export-oriented development.

Both long and short-term targets would be determined during the planning phase and these would also be reviewed and amended annually keeping in view the situation at the domestic and international level.

The meeting was also informed that the coordination amongst the ministries would be ensured during the planning phase.