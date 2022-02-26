Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of common man from the repercussions of global-level price hiking is the government’s foremost priority.

The premier was presiding over a high-level meeting in the capital city about the country’s economic situation.

The prime minister said that the government also accords foremost priority to public relief amidst the global inflation crisis resulted in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was told that due to the current conflicting situation, the crude oil prices in the international market have surpassed $100 per barrel and the prices of gas have also witnessed 3 to 5 times increase.

Besides, it was also told that the prices of edibles, particularly palm oil, have also increased.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was also apprised of the various Ehsaas Program schemes as well as the measures to bring in further improvement in the schemes for public relief.