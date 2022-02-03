Governor Sarwar briefs President Alvi about ongoing projects in Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore on Thursday.

The governor Punjab briefed the president about the reforms in universities, steps taken to solve issues of overseas Pakistani, more than 1,200 ongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and new local government system in Punjab.

President Alvi appreciated the Punjab Aab-e-Pak water projects, steps taken for the solution of overseas Pakistani issues and reforms in the universities by Governor Punjab.

During the meeting, the governor informed the president that meetings were being held with overseas Pakistanis at the Governor House every week and steps were being taken to solve their problems through Overseas Pakistanis Punjab Commission and other institutions.

During the meeting, President Dr Alvi said that strengthening of institutions, transparency and merit is the top priority of the government, we all will work together to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and peaceful.

On this occasion, the President of Pakistan and Governor Punjab Sarwar expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of military officers and soldiers in terrorism in Balochistan and also paid tribute to the security forces for giving a befitting response to the terrorists.

He said that the whole nation is united against the terrorists and their facilitators and their evil plots will be thwarted.

The whole nation stands with the families of the martyrs, he added.

Later in a tweet, Punjab Governor Sarwar said that the nation salute those soldiers who foiled the terrorist attack in Panjgur and Noshki. Pakistan has the best forces in the world which is capable of thwarting the evil plans of terrorist.