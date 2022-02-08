Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

08th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
Govt increased salary of FC, Rangers by 15pct, says Imran Khan

BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Screengrab from PTV

NAUSHKI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government had increased salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers by 15 per cent.

“I am fully aware that it is a time of inflation. Unfortunately, the sea of inflation has inundated the entire world. Even the countries like the United States and United Kingdom, which can print their own currencies, are facing record inflation after 40 and 30 years respectively. So, I fully realise that the country’s salaried class people are in pain,” said Imran Khan while addressing officers and men of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Naushki.

Read more: Govt introducing Chinese model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Balochistan governor, the Balochistan chief minister, Commander Southern Command, Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and other officials were also present on this occasion.

PM Imran paid tribute to the soldiers who fought against terrorists and neutralised them.

He said the government was trying to uplift the economic conditions of the country so that salaries of people could be enhanced. He said if oil prices in the international market was more than doubled then the government was left with no choice but to increase its prices.

“Top 100 corporations of Pakistan have made about 950 billion rupees in profits. I ask them all to increase salaries of their workers too,” he said.

The prime minister said no democratic government had spent so much funds as much the PTI government did in Balochistan. He said the federal government was going to build the largest project of the PTI government in Balochistan which was Chaman-Quetta-Karachi highway and the money had already been allocated for the project.

 

