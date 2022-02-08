Govt introducing Chinese model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

PM Iman Khan during an interview with the Chinese CGTN. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

During an interview with the Chinese CGTN, he said that the Kashmir issue was a bone of contention between Pakistan and India.

The prime minister underlined the need for a political resolution to all regional conflicts through dialogue.

Expressing deep concern on the deplorable situation in Afghanistan, he urged the global community to pay attention to the plight of forty million Afghan people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that both Pakistan and China had agreed that Afghanistan must be a top priority.

He said that Afghan people had been facing war like situation for four decades.

The prime minister said that Pakistan sustained maximum losses in the war on terror. He said Pakistan was facilitating foreign investors in the field of technology.

PM Imran Khan said that the PTI government not only saved the country from economic depression but also gave significant relief to the masses due to prudent economic policies.

He said that his government was trying to introduce the Chinese Model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for providing vaccines of coronavirus as Pakistan succeeded in curtailing the spread of the virus by utilizing the Chinese experience.

He said that the first phase of the CPEC consisted of connectivity, and now we are entering the second phase of the project.