08th Feb, 2022. 01:53 pm
Govt not afraid of opposition, claims Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not afraid of the opposition and would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the opposition parties were disintegrated, as their leaders always tried to dodge one another for lacking trust.

He said many opposition parliamentarians are in contact with the treasury benches and ready to join the government, said Radio Pakistan.

Read more: PML-N, PPP maintain secret bank accounts to legalise black money: Farrukh Habib

To a question, he said the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon start its mass contact campaign to apprise the public of its major relief initiatives and successes.

Earlier, Habib had claimed that the government was not afraid of a long march being planned by the opposition in March.

In an interview, he had said that the opposition parties had differences among themselves and they were not able to topple the government.

The minister of state had also asked Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader Shehbaz Sharif to disclose sources of illegal transactions found in his bank accounts.

