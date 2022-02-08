Govt to distribute health cards in Sindh soon: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would distribute health cards in all the districts of Sindh province soon.

On a point of order, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had already distributed health cards among the people in Tharparkar that would not only make life easier for ordinary citizens but also improve the health care system of the country. He said the federal government was also planning to distribute health cards in Hyderabad and Larkana at the earliest.

He said the health cards introduced by the government would help people in small towns and villages who mostly visit public hospitals in their respective districts which have already limited resources. He said the entire population in all districts of Punjab would be given health cards.

“The health cards will be distributed in all districts of Punjab by March 31, 2022. We are giving health cards to the people at their doorsteps”, he said.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs said: “Through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, we are providing top quality medical services to the people.

He said that the provision of universal health insurance was turning the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan into reality. He said, “We salute Prime Minister Imran Khan for this great service to humanity as health is his foremost priority”. He said health cards had also been distributed among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister termed PM Imran Khan’s visit to China successful and said that it was unfortunate some elements were pursuing the narrative of India on the visit of Imran Khan. He said that the relationship between Pakistan and China would further strengthen.

“This relationship is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas,” he said.

He said that PM Khan was also scheduled to undertake a visit to Russia and some other important countries. He said that during the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Pakistan, the PM had highlighted the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

Criticising the opposition parties, he said that leadership of the opposition parties failed to deliver and address the issue of the public.