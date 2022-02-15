Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cabinet has directed the law ministry to bring strict legislation against defamation and hate speech on social and electronic media.

“It is embarrassing to see that the people file cases abroad on the defamation cases as they don’t have any trust in the judicial system here. Anyone can say anything here without any repercussion because defamation is a bailable offense. Even national security institutions are brought under fire. The hate speech is rampant on media platforms,” he said the information minister said while speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting.

I am happy to see that a Pakistan sponsored United Nations’ resolution against fake news was approved, he said.

“As many as 950 stay orders have been taken against Rs3 trillion tax revenue claimed by the Federal Board of Revenue,” Chaudhry said. “An administrative crisis has erupted because of the non-payment. The cabinet expressed its concerns over the matter. The law ministry has been directed to raise this issue before the judiciary,” Chaudhry said. “There should be one forum where executive, judiciary and other institutions communicate on policymaking.”

The Sindh government has not imported a single vaccine unlike its claim before, they have taken it all from the federal government. “We have given free vaccination to the country worth $250 million,” he added. Chaudhry said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should buy Electronic Voting Machines to ensure transparency in the coming elections.

The information minister announced that to further facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, the PTI government plans to make separate trial courts for them. Chaudhry said that fuel prices are bound to increase because of the global surge in oil prices.