Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘Govt working on safe evacuation of 1500 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine’

AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am
Ukraine Khokhar

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar. Image: Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said that the government was working on the safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, were present in Ukraine who had been asked to move to safe locations.

Read more: US has informed Pakistan about ‘Ukraine position’: State Dept

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said that the airspace of Ukraine was closed while the embassy was in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

“As [the] situation improves, all Pakistani students should move to Tarnopil (sic) to enable evacuation,” said Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine in another tweet.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad confirmed on Twitter that Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine was available 24/7 to offer assistance to Pakistanis.

Sharing contact details of the embassy on the social media platform, the Embassy of Pakistan also said it was fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine.

Explosions in Kyiv on second day of Russian attack

Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with explosions heard in the capital early Friday that the besieged government described as “horrific rocket strikes”.

The blasts in Kyiv set off the second day of violence after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale ground invasion and air assault that quickly claimed dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people.

The United States and its allies responded with a barrage of sanctions, but the Russian forces appeared intent Friday on pressing home their advantage after a string of key strategic victories on day one.

At least 137 “heroes” were killed during the first day of fighting, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, as he called up conscripts and reservists nationwide to fight in a general mobilisation.

Zelensky said there was now a “new iron curtain” between Russia and the rest of the world, like in the Cold War, adding in a later speech his nation had been “left alone”.

Read more: Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Imran says disputes should be resolved thru dialogue, diplomacy

“Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone.”

And while the United States moved to impose sanctions on Russian elites and banks, it stressed that American forces would not head to eastern Europe to fight in Ukraine.

NATO said it had activated “defence plans” for allied countries. But its chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was no plan to send alliance forces into Ukraine.

Read More

2 hours ago
At least two killed in clashes on Pak-Afghan border

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least two people were killed and several more injured...
2 hours ago
Cold & dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 12 hours

As per details shared by the Meteorological Office, cold and dry weather...
2 hours ago
CAA lifts food ban imposed on domestic flights

Following the decline in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)...
3 hours ago
Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar says the government...
11 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Imran says disputes should be resolved thru dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia...
14 hours ago
Russian Deputy PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday called...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Hania Aamir
11 mins ago
Hania Aamir pens a motivational note for the innocent eccentric people

Hania Aamir, one of the talented Pakistani actresses, is quite popular for...
Hilary Duff criticism
31 mins ago
Hilary Duff responds to backlash for risking her daughter without a car seat

Famed American actress Hilary Duff has finally addressed the online hate she...
50 mins ago
Deadlock persists as Nawaz reluctant to support Elahi for next Punjab CM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
53 mins ago
37pct of Pakistan’s wheat comes from Ukraine: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said...
Adsence Ad 300X600