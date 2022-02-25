Adsence Ads 300X250
AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 09:06 am
Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Ambassador

Ukraine
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar says the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin in the Kremlin, said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.​

“The Prime Minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict. He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

The two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

