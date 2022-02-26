Haleem Adil Shaikh to launch PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March from Ghotki today

Karachi: Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh arrived at Ghotki in the wee hours of Saturday to launch Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s “Sindh Huqooq March” from Ghotki to Karachi.

He was welcomed by PTI’s leader Iftikhar Ahmed. Haleem Adil Shaikh was accompanied by Haji Amin Ullah Musakhel, Nisar Arain, and others.

He met with the PTI’s workers at Insaf House Ghotki and asked them to ensure their participation in Sindh Huqooq March. He asked the people of the province to join the PTI’s march for their due rights.

Read more: Ali Zaidi says there will be PTI’s government in Sindh in 2023

Federal minister Ali Zaidi is also on his way with the motorcade from Sukkur to join the Sindh opposition leader in Ghotki.

The PTI’s long march is scheduled to be launched today on February 26th. A rally will be held at Sukkur which will be addressed by the PTI’s leaders. Preparations to welcome PTI’s leaders in Sukkur are almost complete.

PTI has prepared a container for the long march. The party leaders will deliver speeches at the container.