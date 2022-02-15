Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm
Hania Aamir’s nasty move with her friend, video goes viral | watch

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of Pakistani showbiz, is once again in a hot water. A video going viral, in which she can be seen doing nasty things with her friend.

Hania Amir

Hania is seen licking her friend’s face in the video, while her friend looks very upset by this move.

After licking the face Hania said, “how salty it is,” to which her friend said, “it tasted like face cream.”

In the video compilation, Hania is seen harassing her friend with various excuses.

In one scene, he tried to hit a woman with his feet on the sofa, but she screamed and complained to her mother that Hania had climbed onto the sofa with her shoes on.

Have a look

It may be recalled that Hania Aamir recently celebrated her 25th birthday, the videos of which also went viral on social media.

In the video, Hania Aamir was seen cutting her birthday cake during a party.

 

