Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:17 am
Hannah Lee Fowler, Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife, files for divorce, alleging he cheated on her

Hannah Lee Fowler, the wife of country singer Sam Hunt, has filed for divorce just months before the birth of the couple’s first child, alleging that the star cheated on her, according to PEOPLE.

In paperwork filed on Feb. 18 in Tennessee and obtained by PEOPLE, Fowler said the “Take Your Time” singer, 37, was guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The news was initially reported by TMZ.

According to the records, “[Fowler believes] that all possibilities of reconciliation have been exhausted.”

Despite the fact that the pair, who married in April 2017, had not officially disclosed their pregnancy, the paperwork reveal that Fowler, 33, is pregnant and due in May.

She is requesting alimony, child support, and primary custody of the child, as well as “awarding their distinct separate property” to each party.

Neither Fowler nor a representative for Hunt have responded to PEOPLE’s inquiries about the divorce and adultery claims.

Hunt has previously indicated interest in expanding their family, telling KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show in July that he and Fowler had “seriously” considered having children.

“I certainly hope so. We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve only recently started thinking about it really here, so it’s on the agenda right now “He stated. “And I’m hoping for some positive news sooner rather than later.”

In September, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer told PEOPLE that when he was in the doghouse, his wife could no longer be enchanted by a song.

“No, that trick no longer works,” he answered. “It may have done so once upon a time, but not any longer.”

Hunt and Fowler were set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in April, and in anticipation of their four-year anniversary in 2021, the country singer paid tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“How it all began,” he captioned the photo, before adding a black-and-white photo of the couple smiling backstage. “How are things going? Congratulations on your anniversary!”

After several years of on-again, off-again dating, the couple reconciled in 2016 and married the following year in a small ceremony in Georgia.

Hunt told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that he visited Hawaii “about seven times in three months” to try “to talk to her about coming back,” so the reunion required some convincing on Fowler’s part.

“I convinced her on the seventh trip,” he explained.

 

