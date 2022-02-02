Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:14 pm

Hareem Shah flaunts a swollen lip from a half-done lip job in UK

Hareem Shah

Nothing seemed to be stopping renowned TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah from capturing content for her social media platforms. Hareem was photographed exploring sites in the United Kingdom with a sore lip this time.

Hareem Shah has already travelled to the United Kingdom to undergo lip surgery. This surgery might provide you with bigger, plumper lips. However, while Hareem was undergoing treatment, she discovered that the FIA had blocked all of her bank accounts. Hareem became concerned as a result, and she halted the treatment immediately.

Only one side of her lip was treated when Hareem Shah requested the specialist to stop. Who cares about lip surgery when such a horrible truth emerges? The TikToker’s lip is now swelled on one side, but that won’t stop the resilient Hareem Shah from creating funny social media content.

Hareem Shah has been spotted posing for recordings in several locations across the United Kingdom, according to the most recent update. And yes, I do have a swollen lip. In the first update, Hareem is dressed fairly beautifully while standing alongside a massive pool, however in the second update, Hareem is sighted at a sports and leisure complex in the United Kingdom.

 

