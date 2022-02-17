HBL PSL 7 playoffs, final tickets now available online

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition is now reaching its climax with a few more matches remaining. The playoffs will kick off one week from now at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, while the final is staged on Feb 27.

So far, defending champions Multan Sultans are leading the points table and will likely make it to the playoffs. Following them, Lahore Qalanders only need one more win to secure their spot for the playoffs.

Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are trying hard to secure the third and fourth spots for playoffs while Karachi Kings is out of the tournament after losing consecutive eight matches.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the playoffs and the final are now live. Fans can grab them online by visiting http://bookme.pk.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement over the PSL official Twitter account which said: “The wait is over! Grab your tickets now for the playoffs & the final of the #HBLPSL7.”

The wait is over!

Grab your tickets now for the playoffs & the final of the #HBLPSL7. Tickets available at https://t.co/C8hkWQh7qg #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/Bssvsu6FME — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2022

It is to be noted that from today’s matches, 100% spectators capacity is allowed at the stadium.

