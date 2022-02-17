Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:58 pm
HBL PSL 7 playoffs, final tickets now available online

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition is now reaching its climax with a few more matches remaining. The playoffs will kick off one week from now at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, while the final is staged on Feb 27.

So far, defending champions Multan Sultans are leading the points table and will likely make it to the playoffs. Following them, Lahore Qalanders only need one more win to secure their spot for the playoffs.

Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are trying hard to secure the third and fourth spots for playoffs while Karachi Kings is out of the tournament after losing consecutive eight matches.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the playoffs and the final are now live. Fans can grab them online by visiting http://bookme.pk.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement over the PSL official Twitter account which said: “The wait is over! Grab your tickets now for the playoffs & the final of the #HBLPSL7.”

It is to be noted that from today’s matches, 100% spectators capacity is allowed at the stadium.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

