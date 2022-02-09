Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative is the first step towards the goal of Riyasat-i-Madina while adding that the journey of progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While addressing the health card launching ceremony in Faisalabad, he said Punjab has allocated Rs400 billion for the health card initiative, adding that people of Faisalabad division can avail treatment services at 90 hospitals.

Read more: Govt to distribute health cards in Sindh soon: Ali Muhammad

Buzdar reiterated that the distribution of health cards in Punjab will be completed by the end of March. He said the initiative is the first step towards the goal of Riyasat-i-Madina.

So far, the Punjab government has doled out health cards in various districts of Punjab with the last distribution in the Bahawalpur district.

Read more: Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Under the programme, a card-holding family can avail treatment facilities of up to Rs1 million in a year in designated private and all public healthcare facilities in the province.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would distribute health cards in all the districts of Sindh province soon.

Read More

58 mins ago
PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the country's economy...
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s...
3 hours ago
Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity...
16 hours ago
LHC bars electronic, print media from carrying unregistered housing schemes’ ads

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred electronic and print media from...
16 hours ago
Registration of murder case against Murad: Notice issued to SSP complaint cell on MQM plea

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issued notice to the...
17 hours ago
Punjab soon to have pre-marriage thalassemia test, says health minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nail
2 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
9 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
14 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
15 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600