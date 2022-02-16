Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:56 pm
Heartwarming video: Old Kashmiri lady learns English goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:56 pm
English

A video of an elderly Kashmiri woman conversing in English. In the 37-second video, the elderly woman can be seen sharing screen space with a young man who is translating the local tongue into English.

In the severely accented speech, she may be heard saying “tomato,” “potato,” “garlic,” and other words. Many people commented that her accent added cuteness to the video.

Some have referred to her as a “true student” who, despite her age, continues to study. Many people said the video reminded them of their own grandparents on Twitter.

Read more: British citizen learns Sindhi, teaches English to students in Sindh

Syed Sleet Shah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jammu and Kashmir, shared the clip. Read the caption of the post, “The circle of life ! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life! ”

 

On Twitter, the video has received hundreds of likes and has been extensively shared.

