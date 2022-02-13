‘HEC interference harmed universities’

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Tariq Banuri received his PhD from Harvard University in economics. He knuckled down to more serious work on sustainable development and made conceptual contributions to the two broad areas such as governance and philosophy of knowledge.

He taught students in many international and national universities as a full-time or visiting professor in the United States, Finland, Thailand and Pakistan. He served in the UN secretariat as the director of the Division for Sustainable Development, which formulated the Sustainable Development Goals programme.

He also founded and headed the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Pakistan. He is one of the pioneers whose proposal won the technical assistance component of the biggest USAID project in education – the US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) and ran it successfully at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET).

In this interview with Bol News, Dr Banuri shares his views on the higher education scene in Pakistan as well as the policies of the HEC, the regulator of higher education.

Q

Without issuing any charge-sheet, the federal government in March 2021 removed you from the HEC by amending the HEC Ordinance 2002 through another presidential ordinance that reduced the tenure of the HEC chairman from four to two years. Now that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reinstated you, would you like to share the reason why you were removed in the first place?

Banuri: The HEC is meant to be an independent organization, and the main reason is that the chairman has a secured tenure. This is one of the basis of its independence. The chairman works for students of this country, not for a particular person or government.

The government issued an ordinance carrying some strange text to the effect that this is a post-Covid society based on knowledge economy and therefore it is necessary to bring about some changes. Funnily, the only change proposed was to reduce the tenure of the HEC chairman to two years. The ordinance only applied to me. Otherwise, the salaries of all previous chairmen, who served for more than two years, should have been recovered, and their decisions rendered invalid.

Interestingly, although the ordinance referred to Covid 19 and the knowledge economy, it did not say anything about such things as launching of online courses or revamping digital libraries or giving computers to students.

Not surprisingly, when the IHC asked the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to explain the ordinance, he was unable to defend it. Anyway, the court has decided to reinstate me. It became very clear during the court proceedings that all this was a mala fide action.

Q

Is there a cold war between you, the federal government and its appointed member HEC Dr Attaur Rahman who is currently heading the prime minister’s task force on science and technology?

Banuri: Dr Atta is a sideshow. He does have some nuisance value but I do not want to waste our time on discussing this matter. My focus is on how to secure the future of our children, who ought to get better education, and how to ensure that our researchers are able to produce better results. I have to deal with many obstacles . Atta might be getting a little bit of support from some people in the corridors of powers, but it is not a universal support. Many people who hold higher positions in the government are supportive of the agenda and principles that I have outlined.

Q

You have introduced some extraordinary policies during your tenure. Were those policies rolled back when you were removed?

Banuri: I had started the process of reforming the HEC for three basic reasons, namely quality, accountability, and autonomy. These policies covered many areas, including financial accountability; impact-based research; enhancing quality; overcoming weaknesses in education and research, and reforming the HEC itself by ending staff monopolies, modernizing recruitment to bring external competent people, and capping the career of unqualified or incompetent staff. Some beneficiaries of the old policies, including some HEC staff members, did not like these reforms and started to reverse them as soon as I was removed.

First, the accountability policy I had introduced was causing trouble to a handful of people. People have now heard of huge institutions and individuals who did nothing but ate up funds. The policy asked them to account for the funds. Naturally, they are angry with me. The policy also exposed other forms of corruption, including fake journals, which swindle money and printed low quality papers, favouritism in research funding, and waste of research funding to produce spurious publications without doing proper research. I tried to expose this corruption and misuse of power, and to stop the damage being done to the HEC.

Secondly, I started getting rid of discretionary powers so that meritorious people could receive grants or funding on the basis of performance through an impact-based research policy. There are many patronage programmes in the HEC. These programmes enabled the chairman and senior staff to build their constituencies and empires. They empowered them to make appointments; allocate funds and dole out projects, travel and conference grants to their favoured people using discretionary authority.

Thirdly, I reiterated the fundamental importance of the autonomy of educational institutions, including the HEC. In fact, the federal government and education ministry do not have any special role in the affairs of the regulator. The government can only give its input only through its two representatives in the commission, namely the secretary science and technology, and secretary education.

Similarly, a provincial government can also give its input only through its representative in the commission. These representatives can present any concerns, proposals, or guidance, but it is for the HEC to decide whether and how to act on their input.

To be fair, I have to acknowledge that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood never tried to interfere into the matters of the commission during my three years. The only exception was the time that the ministry tried to stop us from holding an institution accountable. We know who was behind it.

Q

What is your take on the knowledge economy project started under Dr Attaur Rahman?

Banuri: Let me first say something about the knowledge economy. This concept became famous in 2000 when China adopted it as a state policy. The idea is that today knowledge (not IT or technology) plays a key role in the production process, far more than natural resources or industrial structure. “Knowledge” covers many areas, including technology, quality enhancement, higher value products, branding, advertisement, and so on. This means we need to educate our children at all levels, primary, secondary, and higher levels, to be able to produce high quality goods and services.

However, the government’s task force on this subject took a bizarre turn. Instead of supporting higher investment in education, it focused exclusively on getting a funding of Rs30 billion per year for unspecified projects. This amount was more than all the money allocated to all the higher education projects proposed by the HEC. At the end, a strange hodgepodge of proposals were presented to extract money from the government. They were allocated money without even getting proper approvals.

I made sure that any projects pertaining to education were properly scrutinized on the basis of merit. The result was none of the projects were able to get the approval of the Planning Commission in two years. As soon as I was removed, the same projects were miraculously approved.

Q

What are your policies and programmes to raise the HEC to new heights?

Banuri: We have started the process of enhancing quality, accountability, and institutional autonomy. Some results are visible even today, but the full scale of the changes will be evident within a few years. The HEC will stop unwarranted and ad hoc interference in affairs of universities. All regulatory policies are being made transparent, especially for the private sector. The HEC will uphold and promote the security of tenure, transparency of rules, and continuous professional development of faculty members. We have re-oriented the university research agenda towards greater quality.

The ultimate goal is to demand respect for education; respect for the students’ right to learn; respect for teachers; respect for universities; respect for the HEC, and respect for quality research. Policies have already been introduced to enhance the quality of undergraduate and graduate programmes and research.

Policies are being remodeled to ensure autonomy of universities. In the past, THE HEC as well as the governments vitiated the autonomy of universities and took almost all the authority from them. The role of the HEC is to set up a quality framework and provide guidelines for autonomous universities.

Everyone knows that the educational crisis today is the result of distorted and misguided policies introduced in the early years of the HEC, from 2002 onwards.

They have brought our education system to the verge of a complete collapse. The value of degrees has declined dramatically – except for degrees of those institutions that managed to ignore the HEC policies.

Q

Were you pressured to launch public-private partnership in universities and why are you against it?

Banuri: It was not pressure but the PM office insisted that such programmes should be started. There are a few arguments in favor of such partnerships, but there are robust arguments against it as well.

The major concern is that they will surely open the doors of public universities for land grabbers. You know, universities’ lands are one of their biggest physical assets, and these lands are under attack. Approximately 700 acres of Quaid-i-Azam University have been encroached on for years and the authorities concerned are still unable to remove these encroachments. It will be very difficult to reclaim land from private parties without any proper and reliable legal mechanism, as land grabbers are powerful and influential persons. I also intended to take the government’s support for retrieving existing land but could not yet get it.

Also, please note that public-private partnerships are useful when there are sufficient funds in the recurring budget and insufficient funds in the development budget.

For instance, if you cannot build a new hostel for want of funds, but can pay the rent if somebody else constructs it, you will pay them if you have ample recurring budget. It is called a way of shifting from the development budget to the recurring budget.

The problem is that universities do not have enough money in recurring budgets; but they have some in the development budget. I called for a scaling up of the recurring budget and we will tolerate the development budget, if the recurring budget is reduced, it will make a loss.

I believe that such partnerships may suit us after 10 years but for now they are not appropriate. I had to face stiff resistance because many people want to build commercial plazas on land belonging to public universities.

Q

How do you see the govt-led resolution that stripped you of administrative authority?

Banuri: The resolution and the entire process reek of contempt of court and should have been avoided. I hope that the government accepts the decision of the IHC graciously, and responds to my offer to work together for the benefit of students.