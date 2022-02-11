Here are Netflix’s top 5 picks to relish over the weekend

It’s Friday already and we all are gearing up for a wonderful weekend so here we are to help you decide Netflix’s top 5 picks for the weekend.

Several movies have recently been added to Netflix’s list, making February a wonderful month for the viewers.

Let’s have a look at the top picks:

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

The documentary has been an eye-opener about the villages in Florida. It portrays the life of four individuals trying to sort out the real means of happiness.

The Iron Lady: (2011)

The drama which revolves around the former prime minister of the UK Margaret Thatcher is another level masterpiece.

The title character played by Meryl Streep won the actress her third Oscar.

The Tinder Swindler: (2022)

A Netflix original that revolves around the story of a conman who portrayed himself as a billionaire on Tinder.

The Unforgivable: (2021)

It’s a Netflix remake of the series Unforgiven that was aired in 2009. The drama film stars Sandra Bullock as lead and is one of the smash hits.

The Bruised: (2021)

The Halle Berry directorial and starrer story revolves around a retired MMA fighter who was pushed back into the world of fighting.