Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Here are Netflix’s top 5 picks to relish over the weekend

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm

It’s Friday already and we all are gearing up for a wonderful weekend so here we are to help you decide Netflix’s top 5 picks for the weekend.

Several movies have recently been added to Netflix’s list, making February a wonderful month for the viewers.

Read more: The Netflix binge-watch show is ‘Murderville’ is incredibly entertaining

Let’s have a look at the top picks:

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

The documentary has been an eye-opener about the villages in Florida. It portrays the life of four individuals trying to sort out the real means of happiness.

The Iron Lady: (2011)

The drama which revolves around the former prime minister of the UK Margaret Thatcher is another level masterpiece.

The title character played by Meryl Streep won the actress her third Oscar.

The Tinder Swindler: (2022)

A Netflix original that revolves around the story of a conman who portrayed himself as a billionaire on Tinder.

The Unforgivable: (2021)

It’s a Netflix remake of the series Unforgiven that was aired in 2009. The drama film stars Sandra Bullock as lead and is one of the smash hits.

The Bruised: (2021)

The Halle Berry directorial and starrer story revolves around a retired MMA fighter who was pushed back into the world of fighting.

Read More

5 hours ago
Ayesha Omar reveals her secret behind the flawless looks

Actress Ayesha Omar, who is well acclaimed as a fashion freak, shared...
7 hours ago
Here's Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer's take on Aamir Liaquat's third marriage

One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation...
8 hours ago
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with "Invisible Woman"

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive...
14 hours ago
Queen's wedding ring has a secret message written on the inside which she never takes it off.

The inside of the Queen's wedding ring bears a hidden message. On...
14 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth and Philip obliged to retake wedding photos on honeymoon after mishap

After an unfortunate mistake, the Queen was reportedly forced to redo her...
15 hours ago
Kanye West claims Billie Eilish insulted Travis Scott and threatens to withdraw from Coachella

Kanye West rushed to Instagram on Thursday to criticise Billie Eilish over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 5 - LQ VS MS
2 mins ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
18 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 11 february 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 11 02...
46 mins ago
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to...
south korea
51 mins ago
S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600