Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Here’s the complete Oscars 2022 list of nominations: Dune leading the race

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:59 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan are declaring the nominees for Oscars 2022. Here are the nominees for this year.

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

 

Read More

2 hours ago
WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power...
2 hours ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
9 hours ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a 'plot'?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
9 hours ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for 'change' during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...
9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...
9 hours ago
Kanye West's new reunion request to Kim Kardashian appears to be a jab at Julia Fox

Kayne West, who has been in the news recently for his whirlwind...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

south korea
35 seconds ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
malaysia
6 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
south africa
14 mins ago
South Africa finalize home tour agianst Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa has confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladesh will be touring...
mary simon
15 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600