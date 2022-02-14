Here’s Yasir Hussain’s another eccentric role in upcoming serial

Actor Yasir Hussain has been experimenting with his roles as an artist for quite some time and has now come up with another thrilling character in the upcoming serial Badshah Begum.

The Karachi Se Lahore actor shared his first look from the drama and left the fans jaw-dropped.

Yasir will be portraying the character of Pir Qaiser in the most anticipated upcoming serial and the poster threw some major rip-roaring vibes.

Hussain’s first look showed him in a ragged beard donning several necklets and stone rings with fierce eyes digging deep into our souls.

The Momina Duraid production will hit the screens soon and besides Yasir, actress Zara Noor Abbas and Ali Rehman will also be performing in the serial.

Earlier, Yasir essayed the role of a serial killer in ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ but the movie’s release was halted just a day before its release.

Being a brilliant artist, Yasir Hussain has been relishing fame for quite some time and the fans have been in love with his acting prowess.