Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:47 am
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi

Pakistan’s talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans fall in love with their off-screen chemistry.

In a recent viral video, the stunning divas were seen flaunting their killer dance moves as they exude ultimate friendship goals.

While the collaboration between the duo is unclear, they danced their hearts out for the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Aisi Na Thi Hamari Kismat star shared their energetic grooving video as Anoushay and Hira flaunted their amazing dance skills in a perfectly synchronized routine.

“Challenge accepted @muneeb_butt ???? We paired up to show off our moves on our new jam #SohnaTu ????????We had so much fun moving to this funky beat.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

She further concluded by saying: “I love you @anoushayabbasiofficial my little champ. Show us your moves too! Join in on this cool #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge and tag us and @pepsipakistan.”

The viral video has won millions of hearts, with some viewers swooning over the duo’s killer dance steps while others trolled them. The clip has over 600,000 views and has set the internet on fire.

On the work front, Hira Mani has received immense praise for her stellar performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya. She is currently showcasing her acting skills in Aisi Na Thi Hamari Kismat alongside Muneeb Butt.

