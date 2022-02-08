Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:13 pm
Hira Mani has a piece of advice for her Insta family

Hira Mani

Actress Hira Mani shares some meaningful words with her Insta family saying ‘there is nothing wrong with being imperfect sometimes’.

The Do Bol star turned to Instagram and shared a series of pictures posing in her own way for the camera. “Kabhi kabhi apka imperfect houna hi app ki strength bun jata hai…own your self zaroori nahi jese dunia chal rahi hou app bhe wese hi chalien… Ager baghair press kiye kapraon main insta pay post lagani hai tou Lagao bro. main app kay saath hun bus khush Raho apni dhun main magan. Hiranaami hiramani,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

