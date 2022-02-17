Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 10:14 pm
His letter to PM Imran on Hijab Day misinterpreted for point-scoring, says Qadri

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri says some politicians misinterpreting his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for marking Hijab Day on March 8. Image: File

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Thursday said some politicians were misinterpreting his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for marking Hijab Day on March 8, just for ‘point-scoring’.

Read more: Standing tall against all odds

Such elements had in fact resorted to negative propaganda for political mileage without even going through the contents of the letter, he in a statement added.
The minister said the Muslim girls in India were psychologically and physically being tortured due to wearing Hijab, and in order to express solidarity with them he had proposed marking the International Women’s Day as Hijab Day.
He said he had urged the human and women rights organisations working in Pakistan to raise their voice against the burgeoning extremism and Islamophobia in various states of India.
He had also asked the civil societies to highlight the women issues like their right in property, education, job opportunities, domestic violence and harassment etc.
The women rights, Qadri said, were equally protected in Islam and the Constitution, but no one would be allowed to spread obscenity in their wake.

Read more: Hijab Row: Why are Muslim students protesting in India?

The contents of his letter in fact reflected the overall thinking of Pakistani society vis a vis the Islamic values, he added.

