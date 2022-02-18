Honda Civic vs. Hyundai Sonata: Does Purchasing a Civic Make Sense?

With its exorbitant price tag, the new Honda Civic has entered the ‘expensive car’ category in the Pakistani market. Fortunately, there are numerous premium vehicles available in that segment these days, ranging from compact crossovers to midsize executive sedans.

Among such automobiles, the Hyundai Sonata is a real challenge to the new Civic. The Hyundai Sonata, a direct competitor to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, is Pakistan’s first locally built and cheapest D-Segment executive car.

As a result, it is also the most affordable D-Segment sedan in Pakistan. This raises the question of whether it represents a better value offer than the Civic at a comparable price. Let’s take a big breath and find out:

Exterior Styling

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai’s new design language has been lauded by many. The new design language, dubbed “sensuous sportiness,” will be carried throughout the Hyundai lineup.

The sleek silhouette contrasts wonderfully with the strong lines that run the length of the body. The front fascia boasts a massive and imposing hexagonal grille, a sharp bumper, a modern-looking pair of headlights, and the distinctive Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that extend onto the bonnet, giving the car a sporty yet classy appearance.

The crisp synchronised lines and edges continue on the Sonata’s side, emphasising its attractive appearance. Although the alloy rim design appears congested with meshed silver and black spokes, it suits the vehicle’s sophisticated look.

The rear features a boomerang-shaped taillight design connected by a single LED strip across the back. The arching roofline at the back merges with the boot lid, giving the Sonata a Sportback appearance.

The rear bumper is similarly well-designed, but it lacks false exhaust cutouts, which is a pleasant design feature. Overall, the Sonata is one of Pakistan’s most attractive vehicles.

Honda Civic

In comparison to the previous model, the new Civic boasts a more simpler and cleaner look. Sharp headlamps and aggressive DRLs, a sleek front grille, and a smooth and elongated bonnet design distinguish the front.

It sports a classic sedan design with a straightened-out tail and an edgy profile that looks restrained yet athletic from the side. International variants include 18-inch alloy rims that add to the Civic’s athletic appearance. It is unknown whether Pakistan would receive the same wheel design.

The subtlety continues at the back, with a set of LED taillights, a simple yet beautiful bumper design, and an expanded tail that makes it look like a regular sedan rather than the Sportback-like shape of the previous Civic.

Interior Design

Hyundai Sonata

The interior of the Sonata is arguably the best-looking of any vehicle on the market today. It is stylish and neat while being packed with modern technology.

The elegant vents and brushed aluminium trim-pieces, a center-mounted big infotainment screen, a retro-style four-spoke steering wheel, and an all-digital driver display all contribute to a modern yet calming appearance.

The Sonata has a large cabin that can comfortably seat four passengers; but, because to the sloping roofline at the back, persons over six feet tall may struggle with restricted headroom. The trunk capacity in the Sonata is 453 litres, which is minimal for a vehicle of this size.

Sonata, on the other hand, far outperforms its competitors in terms of interior design.

Honda Civic

Honda’s interior design is simple and understated. The materials and devices appear to be well-assembled, and the layout appears to be simple and basic.

According to various international car reviews, the inside is more spacious than the previous model. The cabin is large enough to comfortably seat five passengers. Because of the increased spaciousness, taller passengers may also seat comfortably in the back.

The boot space is 497 litres, which is larger than that of the Sonata. Overall, Honda has done a good job with the new Civic’s interior, despite the fact that it isn’t fancy.

Weight and Dimensions

Surprisingly, while being a smaller vehicle, the 2017 Civic weighs nearly as much as the Sonata. Both vehicles have the following dimensions:

Measurements Honda Civic Hyundai Sonata Wheelbase 2,736 mm 2,840 mm Length 4,674 mm 4,900 mm Width 1,801 mm 1,860 mm Height 1,415 mm 1,445 mm Max Curb Weight 1,396 KG 1,415 KG

Performance

Hyundai Sonata

In Pakistan, the Sonata is available with two powertrains: a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 152 hp and 192 Nm of torque and mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 191 hp and 245 Nm of torque and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The car is equipped with a Mcpherson strut coil spring suspension up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also sports vented front disc brakes and solid rear disc brakes, as well as Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

According to numerous road test findings, the fuel economy for the Sonata 2.0 litre variant is between 11-14 kilometres per litre, while the 2.5-liter variant is supposedly 9-12 kilometres per litre.

Honda Civic

The 2017 Honda Civic will be available in three trim levels. All variations will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 180 horsepower and 240 Nm of torque and coupled to a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology for good stopping power.

According to auto-data.net, the new Civic has an international fuel economy of 14 litres per kilometre; however, the values are likely to differ in Pakistan.

Features

This comparison is solely comparing the top varieties to assess the full range of features that they provide. The specifications and features of both cars are as follows:

Specs and Features Honda Civic Hyundai Sonata 2.5 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Lane Keep Assist Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Airbags 6 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes All-Digital HuD Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes Yes Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Sunroof Normal Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

The above are the rumoured features of the new Honda Civic. The corporation has yet to make an official announcement about its features.

Price and Verdict

Being slightly smaller and lighter than the Sonata, the Civic has a better power-to-weight ratio out of the two. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows:

Honda Civic Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT — Rs. 5,099,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT Oriel — Rs. 5,399,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo LL-CVT — Rs. 6,149,000

Hyundai Sonata Sonata 2.0 — Rs. 6,859,000 Sonata 2.5 — Rs. 7,749,000



Despite being a compact car that competes with the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla, its price is nearly identical to that of the Sonata. Those who love luxury and style will not mind spending a modest premium to purchase a Sonata in this scenario. The new Civic, on the other hand, would be the vehicle of choice for individuals looking for great performance with marginally better utility.