Horrifying video: lioness approaches the travellers

A video of a lioness approaching two people riding a scooter on a muddy road has become popular on Twitter. In the clip, the lioness can be seen wandering towards the tourists and switching from the left to the right side of the road.

The huge cat approaches them, leaps into an adjacent field, and crosses the muddy road. The pillion rider, who is heard terrified and screaming the name of some guru, captured the video.

Read more: Lioness fights a crocodile in the water for prey

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) member, shared the video, with the caption, “Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India.”

In the comments section, Nanda clarified that the incident took place in Gujarat, despite one of his followers saying that it happened in the state’s Gir forest.

Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India😊 pic.twitter.com/XQKtOcEstF — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 14, 2022

Some people were concerned about human-animal conflict, while others argued that similar incidents happen all the time in the state.

Brave man and women (pillion rider). It takes lot of guts to stand still like that, even though the lioness was in no mood to attack, it just want to move away. — Praveen vaddepally (@Praveen_Writer) February 14, 2022

This is very common in Gir.

At times they even get scared and run away when Human tries to defend. — Kuldeep Verma (@Anu_224) February 15, 2022