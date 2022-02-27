On social media, a photo of a saint carrying a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, has gone viral. And become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine. the photo, called ‘St Javelin,’ has become a symbol of the country’s resistance.

St Javelin, a website dedicated to raising funds for Ukraine, has been launched. The website sells the icon-emblazoned clothing, flags, and stickers. Javelin is a single-person anti-tank guided munition. The Javelin, which weighs about 50 pounds, was designed by US defence firms in the late 1980s. Without the use of a millie launcher, a soldier can fire a javelin.

Once launched, the missile can fly up to 490 feet before crashing down on the target in a curveball shot. Soldiers can run after firing the javelin because it is a shoot-and-scoot weapon.

Ukraine only had Javelin for a short time before purchasing it for the first time from the United States in 2018. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have sent these Javelin missiles in the midst of Ukraine’s ongoing crisis.