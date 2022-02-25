How to purchase Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets
Pakistan-Australia series tickets have gone on sale. Both Lahore and Karachi seats are offered in four different enclosures: general, first-class, premium, and VIP.
The tickets are available not just online, but also in numerous M&P Courier locations.
In Rawalpindi, only two categories are offered, with the following ticket prices:
- Premium – PKR 100 each
- VIP – PKR 500 each
In Karachi and Lahore, there will be four enclosure categories, with the following ticket prices:
- General – PKR 100 each
- First Class – PKR 200 each
- Premium – PKR 350 each
- VIP – PKR 500 each
Pakistan Vs Australia series tickets are available from Today at 11:00 PKT, book online at pcb.bookme.pk, also available at the local M&P Courier stores.
At the time of entry, all ticket holders will be required to show their Covid vaccination certificates as well as their CNIC.
The PCB has distributed half of the tickets in the first phase, with the remaining tickets will be made available online and at the nearest M&P Courier stores once more as per the instructions received from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Enclosure Categories
National Stadium, Karachi
VIP
Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad
Premium
Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram
First-Class
Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasim-ul-Ghani
General
Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VIP
Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan
Premium
Rajas and Saeed Anwar
First-Class
Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz
General
Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas
Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
VIP
Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad, Azhar Mahmood,
Premium
Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh, Yasir Arafat
