Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:46 pm
How to purchase Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets

Pakistan-Australia series tickets have gone on sale. Both Lahore and Karachi seats are offered in four different enclosures: general, first-class, premium, and VIP.

Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets

The tickets are available not just online, but also in numerous M&P Courier locations.

In Rawalpindi, only two categories are offered, with the following ticket prices:

  • Premium – PKR 100 each
  • VIP – PKR 500 each

In Karachi and Lahore, there will be four enclosure categories, with the following ticket prices:

  • General – PKR 100 each
  • First Class – PKR 200 each
  • Premium – PKR 350 each
  • VIP – PKR 500 each

Pakistan Vs Australia series tickets are available from Today at 11:00 PKT, book online at pcb.bookme.pk, also available at the local M&P Courier stores.

At the time of entry, all ticket holders will be required to show their Covid vaccination certificates as well as their CNIC.

The PCB has distributed half of the tickets in the first phase, with the remaining tickets will be made available online and at the nearest M&P Courier stores once more as per the instructions received from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Enclosure Categories

National Stadium, Karachi

VIP

Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad

Premium

Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram

First-Class

Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasim-ul-Ghani

General

Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

VIP

Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan

Premium

Rajas and Saeed Anwar

First-Class

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz

General

Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

VIP

Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad, Azhar Mahmood,

Premium

Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh, Yasir Arafat

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

