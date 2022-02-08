How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Announcement

The 94th Academy Awards nominees will be announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. The ceremony will start at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook profiles.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “ABC News Live” will also broadcast the announcement.

Supporting actor and actress, animated and live-action short film, costume design, original soundtrack, sound, and adaptation and original screenplay will be among the nine Oscar categories announced by Jordan and Ross at the start of the show.

Following a brief break, the nominees for the remaining 14 categories will be revealed at 5:31 a.m. PT/8:31 a.m. ET. The majority of the main categories, including the best picture, the actor, actress, and best director will be covered in the latter portion.

Leading candidates for best picture this year comprise biopics like “King Richard” and “Being the Ricardos,” blockbusters such as “Dune” and “West Side Story,” and critical favorites including “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza” and “The Power of the Dog.” For “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion will likely become the first woman to be selected twice in the best director category.

The 94th Oscars ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 27. The show will be televised live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and will be available to watch in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The ceremony will be created by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, who has also produced the past six Oscars. The broadcast will have an official host for the first time since 2018.