Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
How wealthy is Bill Gates in comparison to Pakistan?

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has visited Pakistan for the first time. Today, the billionaire paid a visit to Islamabad and met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two talked about polio eradication and other vital problems.

He praised Pakistan for eliminating polio from the country and declaring it polio-free for a year. He commended polio workers as well as parents around the country for their assistance.

According to the Microsoft executive, Pakistan has the full backing of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will continue to assist Pakistan in the future.

It is no secret that Bill Gates is one of the world’s wealthiest people, alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

His current net worth is a stunning $131.4 billion, making him wealthier than over 130 countries worldwide, including Pakistan. Yes, you read that correctly: his net worth is greater than Pakistan’s current annual budget, which is valued at $48 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

However, in terms of the country’s annual budget, he is only richer than Pakistan. Pakistan is not as poor as you might imagine when it comes to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is one of the roots of a country’s total net worth.

Our country’s GDP at the end of 2021 was $280 billion, greatly exceeding Bill Gates’ net worth but dangerously close to Elon Musk’s present worth of $249 billion.

