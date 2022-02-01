Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:19 pm

Humayun Saeed will be working for female doctors in Pakistan

Actor Humayun Saeed is all set to address an important issue in Pakistan through an upcoming project.

The Bin Tere star took to his Twitter handle to highlight an unspoken issue of female doctors in the country.

The star maintained that it is highly disappointing that family pressures do not let female doctors in Pakistan practice their profession.

Read more: Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed had a friendly banter on Instagram

“Disappointed to find out that only 1 out of 4 female doctors practice after graduation in Pakistan because of family pressure”, he penned down.

The actor who has been ruling the industry for past many years announced that he will be working next on a project that will put the spotlight on the same issue.

“Thinking of a new project, maybe to highlight this issue. Let’s encourage women to pursue their dreams”

He captioned his post with the hashtag “Doctor Bahu”

Read more: The crown For Humayun Saeed

On the work front, Humayun will be working in Netflix’s The Crown series and will essay the role of Dr Hasnat.

