02nd Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm

Hurriyat leader Gilani thanks Pakistan on unflinching support for Kashmir cause

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm

Protesters hold Kashmiri flags as they gather in front of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. AFP

The senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Mushtaq Gilani, on Wednesday said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would always remember the unwavering support Pakistan and its people extended for the Kashmir cause.

“We will always remember all possible assistance Pakistan has been extending to people of Kashmir at all forums. We acknowledge the way Pakistan highlighted the Kashmir issue, becoming the voice of the innocent and oppressed people of IIOJK,” he said while talking to APP.

Every year on February 5, Gilani said, Pakistanis and Kashmiris residing in all parts of the world express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reminding the international human rights ‘champions’ of their lawful and moral obligation of ensuring the legitimate right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

Read more: Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

He said people would never forget the unflinching support of Pakistan and its efforts in resolving the Kashmir issue in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Acknowledging the measures taken by Pakistan after India’s illegal actions of August 5, APHC leader said the ugly face of India and its so-called claim of being a secular state has now fully been exposed before the world.

Read more: AJK-APC demands EU to designate special representative on Kashmir

“Now, it is the prime responsibility of the international community, especially the influential countries, to come forward and play their due role in giving the people of IIOJK their legitimate right of self-determination, which has been denied since 1947,” he said.

He said the people of IIOJK are facing the worst-ever suppression and atrocities at the hands of occupation forces and the Modi-led fascist government, which stripped the held territory of its special status, on August 5, 2019, by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A to change its demographic apartheid.

The APHC leader thanked the government of Pakistan, its people, and the media for highlighting the plight of the people of Kashmir globally and keeping the issue alive, considering it their ‘top priority.’

