I support Peca but to say there should be no law is absurd: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (Peca) Ordinance 2022, but to say that there should be no law or there should be a law that cannot be implanted was “absurd”.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the minister said, “I fully support the Peca law. However, people’s dignity is being ruined on social media. Improve the law, but to say that there should be no law or there should be a law that cannot be implanted is absurd.”

“This is not a political issue but a social matter, and political parties must unite for media reforms.”

PECA قانون کی مکمل حمائیت کرتا ہوں سوشل میڈیا پر لوگوں کی عزتوں سے کھلواڑ کیا جا رہا ہے قانون کو بہترکرلیں لیکن یہ کہنا کہ کوئ قانون نہ ہو یاایسا قانون ہو جو نافذ ہی نہ ہو سکےبالکل بےتکی بات ہے یہ سیاسی نہیں سماجی معاملہ ہےاور سیاسی جماعتوں کو میڈیا اصلاحات کیلئےاکٹھا ہونا چاہئیے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 25, 2022

In the Peca Amendment Ordinance, issued by President Arif Alvi, the definition of a person has been included any company, association, institution or authority. Section 20 of the ordinance had been amended to increase the sentence from 3 years to 5 years in case of an attack on the identity of any person.

