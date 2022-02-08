Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan cricket team will fly to New Zealand tonight

ICC Women's World Cup: After all players and officials tested negative for Covid-19, Pakistan's squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup 2022 will fly for New Zealand tonight.

Pakistan women cricket team

The team will arrive in Auckland first, then go to Christchurch to complete their necessary 10-day quarantine stay.

Bismah Maroof, Pakistan’s captain, emphasised her desire and objective to qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals.

“We have worked hard in the training camp. The effort is to reach the semi-final of the event,” she said.

Bismah also discussed their upcoming match against India, stating that the team will enter the field with a new and improved mindset.

“We have to play well from the first match in this type of tournament. Our first match is against India and we will play with a different mindset,” she said.

Bismah believes the team is in good form right now but acknowledges that the players will have to adjust quickly to the new conditions in New Zealand.

“Our team is currently in good form and is doing well. The team has improved a lot in my absence,” she said.

“Conditions in New Zealand are different, but we will try to adjust accordingly,” she added.

Bismah feels optimistic about the team’s bowling attack, which she sees as a strength. She did confess, though, that the Pakistan Women’s squad is short of wicket-keepers at the moment, and she hopes that more options will be developed in the future.

The world cup will begin on March 4 with the hosts New Zealand taking on the West Indies in the opening match.

Pakistan women cricket squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz

Travelling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hasan

