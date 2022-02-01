If Imran Khan can roam freely, other prisoners should be set free too: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan “the biggest thief of the country”, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that if he could “roam freely, all prisoners in Pakistan jailed for theft deserve to be set free”.

Aurangzeb said in her statement that “the so-called prime minister had robbed the nation’s sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, gas, petrol, LNG, electricity and essential commodities and yet he continues to shamelessly deliver sermons whereas he should be locked up behind bars.”

“The entire world is bewildered as to how an internationally certified corrupt looter is sitting on the prime minister’s chair.”

Aurangzeb said, “The world is baffled how billions ended up in Imran’s servants Tahir Iqbal, Nauman Arshad, and Rafique. They are at wits’ end how the four employees of the PTI Secretariat get such massive amounts in their private accounts.”

“The world was astonished how Imran Khan used 28 illegal accounts to hide trillions in illegal foreign funding. They were at a loss to understand how a wanted criminal had been shamelessly sermoning others on law, she said.

Marriyum said, “PM Imran and his cronies would soon be behind bars for giving NROs to his mafia and cartels.”