Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:28 pm
If Prince Andrew had been a “nice boy,” Prince Charles would have given him a prominent role

Prince Andrew

With the anticipation that Prince Charles will be crowned king, his sister Princess Anne, brother Prince Edward, and Sophie are all set to play important roles.

However, Prince Andrew is missing from the photo. For the uninitiated, the Duke of York is currently facing a civil trial in the United States for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was only 17 years old.

While he has disputed the claims, he has lost his military and royal sponsorship.

In response to the possibility of a different outcome for Prince Andrew, royal historian Marlene Koenig stated that Prince Charles would have included his brother in his plans “if he had been a decent lad.”

She stated to Express.co.uk: “I don’t think the Wessexes or Anne will be forgotten about.

“Especially since the other elder ‘not-so-much-of-a-statesman,’ the Duke of York, would have been someone [for Charles to rely on] if he had been a good little kid.

“So there is a significant responsibility – though I don’t think they see it as such – on Sophie and, indeed, Edward.

“Even as they become older, they will be taking on greater responsibilities. The loss of Andrew, as well as the loss of Harry and Meghan, may cause them to reconsider how they do things.

“Will they stray from traditional charities? That sort of thing.”

 

