IG Punjab orders to expedite action against kite flying & aerial firing

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered a stern crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing in the province.

IG Punjab said that those involved in the making and selling of kites and metallic strings must be brought to justice.

Sardar Ali Khan ordered to expedite the operation against those responsible for the illegal activity and directed the supervisory officers to closely monitor the crackdown.

Special operations will be carried out against kite flying and aerial firing in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and all other major cities.

IG Punjab also advised the parents to keep an eye on the activities of their children and directed to not allow them for the activity.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 323 people were arrested for carrying out lethal activity in the province.

More than 1,000 cases of kite flying and aerial firing have been registered in the Rawalpindi region so far this year while, 1,120 people were booked, Bol news reported.

The Punjab Police Spokesperson said that nearly 265 cases were registered in Lahore this year and 268 arrests were made over kite flying.

IG Punjab urged the citizens to report such cases immediately on the 15 helpline.