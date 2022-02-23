IHC bars FIA from arresting suspects under PECA’s Section 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday barred arrests under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, PECA (2016)’s Section 20, days after it was passed through a presidential ordinance.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued notice to Attorney General Khalid Javaid Khan to assist the court on the amendments issued through a presidential ordinance. The IHC said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already submitted its SOPs.

According to the SOPs, no arrest can take place under Section 20, DG FIA and Interior Secretary will be responsible in case the SOPs are not implemented.

The case is adjourned until tomorrow (Thursday).

Meanwhile, in a meeting held yesterday, Attorney General Khalid Javaid Khan informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the limitation of the recently passed ordinance. The attorney general told the premier that he will submit a policy statement before the IHC.

The attorney general advised the premier to not implement the ordinance and called it ‘draconian’, adding that the ordinance should be viewed in light of the liberties given by the constitution under 19A.

PECA Section 20

In the Peca Amendment Ordinance, issued by President Arif Alvi, the definition of a person has been included any company, association, institution or authority. Section 20 of the ordinance had been amended to increase the sentence from 3 years to 5 years in case of an attack on the identity of any person.

The person filing the complaint would be the aggrieved party, his representative or guardian, the offence had been declared admissible, and it would be non-bailable, media reported. The trial court would decide the case within six months and submit details of the case to the high court every month.