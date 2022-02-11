Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:55 pm
IHC sets aside ECP’s order for disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur

Umar Amin Gandapur, candidate for mayor seat of Dera Ismail Khan (L) and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (R). Image: File

The Islamabad High Court on Friday set aside disqualification of PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur, who is candidate for mayor seat of Dera Ismail Khan and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The IHC upheld the commission’s decision to restrain Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from participating in his brother’s the election campaign in the district.

, scheduled to take place next week,

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had disqualified Umar from contesting the local body election over repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a short written order on the matter and ruled “For reasons to be recorded later, the petition is partially allowed to the extent of the disqualification of Umer Amin Khan Gandapur from contesting the election to the office of mayor, Dera Ismail Khan. The disqualification is, therefore, set aside,” the order read.

