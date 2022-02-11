IHC sets aside ECP’s order for disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur

The Islamabad High Court on Friday set aside disqualification of PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur, who is candidate for mayor seat of Dera Ismail Khan and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Read more: Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

The IHC upheld the commission’s decision to restrain Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from participating in his brother’s the election campaign in the district.

, scheduled to take place next week,

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had disqualified Umar from contesting the local body election over repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

Read more: Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a short written order on the matter and ruled “For reasons to be recorded later, the petition is partially allowed to the extent of the disqualification of Umer Amin Khan Gandapur from contesting the election to the office of mayor, Dera Ismail Khan. The disqualification is, therefore, set aside,” the order read.