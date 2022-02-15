Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his match fee for a level 1 violation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct after his team’s one-run loss against Islamabad United in the 21st match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Imad was judged to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL match”.

The incident took place during the opening over when Imad dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz after the batter hit two sixes off three balls.

The statement further read that Imad accepted his misbehavior and that there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were imposed on the all-rounder by the match referee and on-field umpires.