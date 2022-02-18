Imran Khan congratulates Peshawar BRT for achieving Gold Standard status

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on the achievement of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT).

In a tweet, the premiere congratulated the KP government over BRT’s recognition as a Gold Standard service by the International Technical Standard Committee.

The Peshawar BRT service scored a 97 out of 100 being the most consistent in all respects.

PM maintained that the service has revolutionalised public transport in the city and have served over 71 million passengers since it was kicked off in August 2020.

“Over 250,000 commuters ride it on daily basis out of which 20% are women & 60% are from low-income groups.”

Peshawar has become the third city in Asia and 11th in the world to receive Gold Standard status for its BRT service.

The award was presented to the ADB funded BRT project in a ceremony held in Peshawar on Thursday.