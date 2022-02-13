Imran Khan ‘lacks flexibility… an important trait in politics’

It is hard to ignore a man of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s stature and experience. The former British politician makes his presence felt and voice heard in almost every situation. A key member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, this is Sarwar’s second stint as the Governor of Punjab province. It was the PML-N which made him the governor of the country’s most populace province for the first time in 2013, but he left the former ruling party in 2015 to join Imran Khan’s PTI and its endeavours to create a ‘naya Pakistan.’

For a brief period – almost five months to be precise – Sarwar also served as the member of Senate from March-August 2018.

Before his return to Pakistan, he was a member of the British Parliament from 1997 to 2010. He relinquished his British nationality to take part in Pakistani politics.

Chaudhry Sarwar – as he is generally known – talks to Bol News on a wide range of subjects, including challenges faced by the PTI government, the coming local bodies elections, the creation of southern Punjab province and speculations about Nawaz Sharif’s return.

How do you find the transition from British to Pakistani politics? Are there any regrets?

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar (CMS): I made up my mind a long time ago, even when I was part of British politics, that after retirement I will go back to my motherland and serve it. I remained a member of the British parliament from 1997 to 2010. There is no doubt that Pakistan’s politics is very different from that in the UK, but since I was determined to serve my country, I returned and there are no regrets.

After taking charge as Governor, my biggest challenge was (managing) the (public) universities. I am really proud that I have appointed regular chancellors in all the universities as previously they were being run under acting vice chancellors for almost six years or so. I made all the appointments on merit. It’s for the first time in Pakistan that whoever was recommended as the top candidate by the search committee, got appointed as the vice chancellor.

Now universities in Punjab have started making to the list of 500 top universities of the world, although if you compare the budgets of those foreign universities, it is more than that of our whole province. Yet, our vice chancellors are making a tremendous effort to give best results despite their limited resources and the pandemic.

How do you assess Imran Khan as a person and as politican?

CMS: Imran Khan is a sportsman and that’s why he emerged victorious in all his challenges. He led the cricket team superbly and managed to win the Cricket World Cup for Pakistan in 1992. Then, he built the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital — a Herculean task by all counts. Establishing Namal University is another feather in Imran’s cap. As a politician, I feel that Imran Khan’s biggest achievement is that despite belonging to a middle-class family, he became the prime minister after 22 years of struggle.

But all human beings have their strengths and weaknesses, and in my opinion, Imran has faced problems because is very inflexible. Flexibility is an important trait in politics, you have to show flexibility at numerous occasions in politics. Imran hardly changes his stance once he decides on something.

There are rumours that you will leave PTI before the next elections and form your own party by joining hands with Jahangir Tareen. Is it true?

No, that’s not true. I am a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and not going anywhere else. I will contest the next general elections on the PTI’s ticket.

Some experts say that you cannot contest the next elections soon after relinquishing the post of provincial governor?

CMS: I have taken the opinion of many leading constitutional experts and lawyers on this matter and their point-of-view is clear that the office of governor doesn’t fall into the domain of services of Pakistan. This means there are no legal hurdles and I can run in the next general elections.

Apart from this, there are three precedents where a governor contested the polls, including that of Fazl-e-Haq’s, who stood for a provincial assembly seat. His election was challenged in the court, but the Peshawar High Court gave the ruling that the office of Governor doesn’t fall under the domain of Services of Pakistan Act. In former Governor Altaf Hussain’s case, the Lahore High Court gave a similar ruling. So, precedents are there and I am sure that there are no legal hurdles when I contest elections in 2023.

Have you decided your constituency?

CMS: As far as the constituency is concerned that decision will be taken by the party. It is the party prerogative to decide candidates and their constituencies. I always say that before awarding party tickets for different constituencies, a survey should be conducted and the most prominent person in that constituency — who has the potential to win the seat — should be awarded the ticket.

A number of electable politicians are joining the PPP and the PML-N, but no prominent leader is joining the PTI. What’s the reason?

CMS: Yes, some notable leaders are joining the PPP and the PML-N but that is because those parties have the space to accommodate them. However, the PTI already has more than one candidate in every constituency. The prominent leaders often go to those parties which have space and can accommodate them or award them a party ticket in the elections. So, I don’t think there is any big deal if they are joining the PPP and the PML-N.

You have worked as governor with ex-chief minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as current CM Usman Buzdar. Who is better?

CMS: It is very difficult to say anything about this. As I said earlier, every human being has strengths and weaknesses. Shehbaz Sharif was a very hardworking man as Chief Minister Punjab but during his tenure, the power was centralized. In my opinion, devolution of power would have been better. The PTI believes in devolution of power. After the local government elections, you will witness devolution of power to the grassroots level and the empowerment of the local bodies. In that sense, Buzdar is doing a fair job.

Do you think Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan before the 2023 elections?

CMS: Again it’s difficult to guess, but in my opinion he should return to Pakistan before the 2023 general elections.

Why has the PTI accountability drive failed to take off?

CMS: The main reason for the failure of PTI’s accountability drive is our legal system, which needs reforms. It is apparent that the powerful elite and common man are treated differently in our legal system. No powerful man is ever convicted in Pakistan because our prosecution system is full of loopholes. This is the main reason why the sugar, flour or other mafias could not be punished. So, it is the need of the hour that we overhaul our legal system and come up with reforms that could ensure that delay in proceeding are mitigated and also make sure that the law and order is implemented in true letter and spirit. Our government is burning the midnight oil to overhaul the system to ensure true justice but, of course, it needs time to change it.

Is the politics of electable politicians a bane for Pakistan’s democracy?

CMS: Unfortunately, the politics of electable candidates is prevalent in Pakistan because political parties are themselves not democratic. These electable politicians take advantage of that. The role of the electable politicians will become minimal in Pakistan if we manage to make our political parties a bit more democratic. In Europe or the United States, electable candidates cannot blackmail the political parties as they do in Pakistan.

What caused PTI’s defeat in the first phase of KP local government polls?

CMS: The main reasons behind PTI’s defeat in the first phase of local government elections in KP were internal rifts within the party, the disagreements and lack of organisation and planning before the polls. But the party has realised its mistakes and we will ensure they are not repeated in the second phase of KP polls and in Punjab.

Do you think local government elections in Punjab will be held on time?

CMS: Yes, they will take place in Punjab in May. The Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to hold the local bodies’ elections on time and our leadership has the same mindset, that they should not be delayed any further. So, we are on the same page with the ECP on that.

Can the PTI win local government polls in Punjab?

CMS: Yes, Inshallah we have bright chances of that although a neck-and-neck contest is expected.

What’s your opinion about the presidential form of government which recently became talk of the town?

CMS: Well, to amend the constitution a two-third majority is required whereas we hardly had a simple majority in the Parliament. Secondly, I am personally not aware about what is going on in the minds of party members on this specific issue. But such things could only be implemented with consensus and after taking all the political parties on board. So, these are just rumours that we hear and they have been hyped out of proportion. Please don’t pay heed to them.

Your party’s manifesto mentions the formation of the South Punjab province. What’s the progress?

CMS: In the first phase, we have announced to establish secretariats in Bahawalpur and Multan and let me assure the masses through your newspaper that we are serious about making South Punjab a separate province.

I recall that all the leading political parties, including PPP, PML-N and PTI, promised in their election manifestos that they will establish the Southern Punjab province. So now it is their moral responsibility to fulfill their promise.

How is your relationship with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and the PML-Q? They seem a little unhappy?

CMS: I don’t know who tells you such things that the Chaudhrys are not happy with me? I enjoy a good relationship with both the Chaudhry brothers and all is well.

What will be the manifesto of your party in the 2023 elections? What will be some of its salient features?

CMS: Well, we haven’t started working on the manifesto for the 2023 general elections as yet. But it will comprise the same things we had earlier emphasised upon such as the provision of clean drinking water, health cards to the entire population etc. We are all set to provide health cards to the entire population of Punjab by the end of March. This programme has already extended to the whole country except Sindh as we haven’t spoken to the Sindh government about it as yet. The 2023 general elections manifesto in my opinion could also include improvement of hospitals, implementation of rule of law, police reforms and strengthening the local governments.

You are the second longest serving Governor of Punjab after General Khalid Maqbool. How has the experience been?

CMS: That’s interesting that you have done this calculation. Yes, I think I am the second longest serving Governor Punjab now after Lt. General (retd) Khalid Maqbool, which is an achievement. I am grateful to Almighty Allah that I am blessed with this opportunity to work for the betterment of my people and my country. It has been an awesome experience as we carried out exemplary work during Covid-19 challenge. We provided medical equipment, sanitisers, kits, masks’ and fulfilled the other requirements of the frontline warriors (doctors and nurses) and provided ration bags to more than two million families during the pandemic.

Let me share with you that the governor’s role is constitutional and as many as 190 charitable organisations are working with me in the education sector and for the provision of clean drinking water. As a governor, I am also the patron-in-chief of Aab-e-Pak Authority and, Inshalllah by the end of March, we would be able to provide clean drinking water to 15 million people at least.