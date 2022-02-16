The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching its climax with only a few more matches until the final.

The final of the ongoing tournament will be played on Feb 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited to attend the match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the premier will be watching the final match at the stadium. In wake of this, necessary preparations have been made for his arrival.

It is to be noted the premier is also the Patron-in-Chief of the board and was invited by the chairman Rameez Raja to attend the final.

It will be for the first time that Imran Khan will make an audience at the stadium for the match.

