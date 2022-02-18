PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Imran Khan is guilty of every single crime he has falsely accused Shehbaz Sharif of and this new fiasco over Ishaq Dar’s confession statement was another pointless uproar because this statement was decisively dismissed by the top court.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Aurangzeb said this circus has been going on for over the past three years. Pawns and bishops came and went but the real producer of this fiasco was the illegally imposed ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran had abused every single nation institution to use them as an instrument of his vengeful political victimization. Used his office as the command center to direct heads of national institutions to cook-up cases against Shehbaz Sharif and even directed David Rose from the Daily Mail to publish a cooked-up story against Shehbaz.

Where was Shehzad Akbar now, who had run the most vicious smear campaign against Shehbaz Sharif and had promised to recover billions in laundered money from Shehbaz? She questioned.

Imran, the selected and imposed imposter, was not only the most corrupt and incompetent ruler to have ever sat in the Prime Minister’s chair in this country, but was an extortionist who heads mafia’s and cartels.

Imran was actually guilty of every single false accusation he leveled against Shehbaz Sharif. Imran’s rented mouthpieces needed to be told that they had to prove money-laundering and corruption in the courts, not in the Press Information Department.

Every single court in the country and abroad exonerated not only Nawaz and Shehbaz but every single member of the Sharif family that Imran Khan had tried to entrap, she stressed.

Aurangzeb said that after failing everywhere, Imran and his cronies were now talking about the confession statement of Ishaq Dar that had been rejected not just by the Supreme Court but it had also been dismissed from appeal as well.

“If this confession statement was such massive and incriminating evidence, why was it not used by NAB and FIA and the so called Asset Recovery Unit. Why was this not presented to the UK’s NCA? This investigation by the NCA was not like the tainted and politically directed investigations like the FIA and NAB. The NCA investigated these allegations against Shehbaz for two whole years that looked into 11 years and then withdrew their case from the courts which was a slap on the face of FIA and NAB”, she said.

The former information minister warned NAB, FIA and other national institutions not to blindly follow the orders of Imran Khan and become his instrument in this vicious victimization campaign because Imran was on his way out. Blinded by his vengeance, Imran had not even shied away from damaging Pakistan’s ties with China by accusing them of corruption as well while telling the UK government that their aid money was embezzled. Imran had no respect or concern regarding Pakistan, its ties with its friendly countries, or the people of Pakistan because he was a selfish, corrupt, extortionist, robber of public mandate, their sugar, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, and petrol.

Answering a question regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with the PMLQ President, She said that the visit was to inquire about the health of Shaudhry Shujat Hussain and there was no other agenda of the meeting. When the consultation regarding the no-confidence motion would be done it would be done publicly in broad daylight because that’s what the people of Pakistan deserve.

She said everything has its place and time and it was inevitable that this government would be sent to packing. Responding to another question, she said the video of Maryam Nawaz was edited and presented out of context and she was actually asking that the other woman in the video be helped. Maryam Nawaz had also talked about it at length in her press conference as well, she added. The PML-N was a party that believes and practices values, empathy and respect unlike the PTI government, she added.