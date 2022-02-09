Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

09th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Imran’s speech is admission of defeat in no-confidence motion, claims Marriyum

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

09th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the speech of Imran Khan an advance admission of defeat in any no-confidence motion to be brought in the parliament against him.

Responding to Imran’s speech, Marriyum said that the speech clearly showed that Imran was well aware that his days in power were numbered that was why he was visibly in a state of panic.

The former information minister congratulated the nation saying that they would soon be rescued from this disastrous PTI rule because Imran’s speech had announced the success of the no-confidence motion even before it was presented.

Imran’s ouster would save the country and its people from his historical incompetence, corruption and looting.

Using Imran’s own infamous phrase, she told him, “Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi Hai” (you don’t need to panic). The nation had recognized the Imran mafia who had been calling everyone thieves but they were themselves involved in looting the people and national wealth with both hands.

But now that his corrupt and evil deeds were about to send him to packing, Imran was whining and screaming, she claimed.

“Rs 500 billion in the accounts of Tahir Iqbal, Arshad, Rafiq and Noman comes from Imran’s foreign funding. It is necessary to get rid of the patrons of mafia and cartels like Imran, to set Pakistan back on the path of success, progress and development.

