In January 2022, militant attacks slightly declined but human losses went up

ISLAMABAD: The first month of 2022 could not bring any improvement in the security situation of the country as the total number of causalities increased despite a slight decrease in the number of terror attacks.

According to statistics released by an Islamabad-based independent think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the number of violent attacks decreased from 28 to 24 during the month but the deaths and injuries rate increased by 15 per cent and 37 per cent respectively compared with December 2021.

The militants had carried out 28 attacks across the country in December 2021 in which 36 people were killed including 13 security forces personnel and 23 civilians while 47 people were injured including 10 security forces personnel and 37 civilians.

In January 2022, the militants carried out 24 attacks in which 42 people were killed including 22 security forces personnel, 16 civilians, and four militants, and 79 people got injured including 17 security forces personnel and 62 civilians.

The majority of the attacks took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA).

PICSS recorded 12 militant attacks in KP in which 15 people were killed including five security forces personnel and nine civilians while seven people were injured including four security forces personnel and three civilians.

In Balochistan, the militants carried out six attacks in which 17 people were killed, including 14 security forces personnel and two civilians while 32 people got injured of which 26 were civilians and six were security forces personnel.

In the erstwhile FATA (tribal districts of KP), four militant attacks were witnessed in which two civilians and security forces personnel each were killed while four people, all security personnel, were injured.

In Punjab, only one attack took place in which three people were killed including one security person, and 33 civilians got injured.

In Sindh no militant attack took place, and no casualty was reported while one militant attack was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in which three people got killed including one security person and three were injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces arrested three suspected militants and killed four in the first month of 2022. All the arrests took place in the province of Balochistan.